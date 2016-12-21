Talent Poaching, EIF Strategy, Threaten UK Start-Ups Post-Brexit

There are two main worries about the effect of Brexit on UK start-ups - will the UK still be able to attract and epretsin the best twlent and will the EIF refuce its start-up investment. In terms of dollar funding, in Q1'16, UK-based VC-backed companies drew $1.3 billion in funding compared to $2.2 billion for companies elsewhere in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronics Weekly.