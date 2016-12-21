Stripe is now worth $9 billion - its ...

Stripe is now worth $9 billion - its CFO explains why there are 'no plans' for an IPO anytime soon

In late November, the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Stripe, a San Francisco payments processing startup, had raised $150 million in a deal co-led by General Catalyst Partners and CapitalG , that valued the startup at $9.2 billion. That's just shy of double the $5 billion valuation it had achieved in 2015, when a group of institutional investors including Visa handed over $80 million .

