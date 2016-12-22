Startup Insurer Lemonade Is Going National; Files for Licenses Countrywide
Insurance startup Lemonade is eyeing a national expansion and has filed for licenses to operate in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The peer-to-peer insurer that is focused on renters and homeowners insurance is pursuing the broader regulatory approval strategy after starting small.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec 6
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC