Seven highly valued tech startups that could IPO in 2017
Unicorns like Snap and Spotify are expected to reach Wall Street in 2017, but what about Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Dropbox and Palantir? After a dismal year for initial public offerings, investors are salivating over the prospect of highly valued companies hitting the market in 2017. But with uncertainty around a change at the White House and a litany of companies that may still fear a smaller valuation from Wall Street investors than venture capitalists, that boom could look more like a gradual creep.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec 6
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
