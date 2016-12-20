Seven highly valued tech startups tha...

Seven highly valued tech startups that could IPO in 2017

12 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Unicorns like Snap and Spotify are expected to reach Wall Street in 2017, but what about Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Dropbox and Palantir? After a dismal year for initial public offerings, investors are salivating over the prospect of highly valued companies hitting the market in 2017. But with uncertainty around a change at the White House and a litany of companies that may still fear a smaller valuation from Wall Street investors than venture capitalists, that boom could look more like a gradual creep.

Chicago, IL

