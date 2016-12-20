Seven highly valued tech startups that could IPO in 2017

Unicorns like Snap and Spotify are expected to reach Wall Street in 2017, but what about Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Dropbox and Palantir? After a dismal year for initial public offerings, investors are salivating over the prospect of highly valued companies hitting the market in 2017. But with uncertainty around a change at the White House and a litany of companies that may still fear a smaller valuation from Wall Street investors than venture capitalists, that boom could look more like a gradual creep.

