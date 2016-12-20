Herzliya-based Glilot Capital Partners, one of the best performing venture funds in the world, is an Israeli venture capital founded by two IDF Intelligence Corps veterans and Technion graduates, with a heavy focus on the cyber sector and the entrepreneurs who emerge from the elite Unit 8200. The two managing partners, Kobi Samboursky and Arik Kleinstein, founded Glilot Capital in 2011 with the idea to invest in what they call "Israel's unfair advantage," mainly the cybersecurity and cyber intelligence sectors and the human capital which drives them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.