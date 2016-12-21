Security VCs: Security Market Will Se...

Security VCs: Security Market Will See Lots of M&A Activity In 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CRN

With an IPO market that was stagnant through 2016 - something that will likely continue into 2017 - cybersecurity venture capital executives said they expect to see significant M&A activity throughout the year to come. "I think, for the near term, M&A is the biggest outcome for security opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec 6 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Sep '16 Roberto 449
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ... Aug '16 Pat Dane 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,827

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC