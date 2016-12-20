SBA Launches 2017 InnovateHER Business Challenge for Innovations That Empower Women's Lives

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced the launch of the 2017 InnovateHER: Innovating for Women Business Challenge, a nationwide business competition to drive attention and resources to innovative products and services that make our lives easier and longer. Competitors vie for $70,000 in prize money provided to SBA for the InnovateHER competition through a gift from the Sara Blakely Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.