Resource dependence and network relations: a test of venture capital investment termination in China
This study examines how venture capital firms terminate investments in an emerging economy context. We contend that due to the weak institutional environment, it is appropriate to draw on insights from power and social relation perspectives for a better understanding of the phenomenon.
