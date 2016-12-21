Rent the Runway raises new round of f...

Rent the Runway raises new round of funding amid expansion

10 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

The dress rental business announced it has closed on a $60 million round of funding, led by Fidelity Management and Research Company with additional money from such existing investors as Bain Capital Ventures and Highland Capital Partners. Total investment in the company now stands at $190 million.

