PE-backed United Flexible Technologies buys Scotia
United Flexible Technologies Inc , which is backed by Arlington Capital Partners , has acquired Laconia, New Hampshire-based Scotia Technology , a maker of fluid conveyance tubes and assemblies for commercial and military aircraft. No financial terms were disclosed.
