Next Entertainment Completes USD25 Mi...

Next Entertainment Completes USD25 Million Series A Financing for New Live Streaming App MeMe

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Viewers on MeMe can interact with performers and other viewers, showing their support, and increasing their own following and profile along the way. The service launched in "As far as monetization goes, you can think about this as digital tips for performers who have hyper local appeal," commented Mayfield managing director .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec 6 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Sep '16 Roberto 449
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ... Aug '16 Pat Dane 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC