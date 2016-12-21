Natixis Asks 500 Institutional Invest...

Natixis Asks 500 Institutional Investors To Look Into The Future

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Natixis Global Asset Management has released the results of a survey of 500 institutional investors, asking them their views on the prospects for 2017. The surveyed institutions expect that political and economic developments could cause an increase in volatility in the year to come, and active managers have to reset their portfolios with that thought in mind.

