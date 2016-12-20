Lux: VCs invest $5.8B in bio-based chemicals, as focus shifts to disruptive synthetic biology

Venture capitalists have pumped in $5.8 billion into bio-based materials and chemicals startups since 2010, reflecting the drive for sustainability, performance, and alternatives to petroleum feedstocks. While from 2010 to 2015, the investment focus was on drop-in replacements for established chemicals, in 2016 VCs' focus has shifted to disruptive synthetic biology and conversion technologies, according to Lux Research.

