Lux: VCs invest $5.8B in bio-based chemicals, as focus shifts to disruptive synthetic biology

Thursday Dec 22

Venture capitalists have pumped in $5.8 billion into bio-based materials and chemicals startups since 2010, reflecting the drive for sustainability, performance, and alternatives to petroleum feedstocks. While from 2010 to 2015, the investment focus was on drop-in replacements for established chemicals, in 2016 VCs' focus has shifted to disruptive synthetic biology and conversion technologies, according to Lux Research.

