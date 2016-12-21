Kendra Scott Receives Equity Investment

Kendra Scott Receives Equity Investment

Read more: Diamonds.net

Berkshire Partners has bought a minority stake in Kendra Scott Design, highlighting the significant growth the jewelry brand has enjoyed since starting operations in a spare bedroom. Reuters said the deal valued the company at $1 billion, while details were not disclosed by the parties involved.

Chicago, IL

