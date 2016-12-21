Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Bain Capital...
Epic Health Services , headquartered in Dallas, is a provider of pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, developmental services and home medical solutions. Bain Capital Private Equity , with North American offices in Boston and New York, invests in several industries, including healthcare.
