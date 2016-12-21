Global Entrepreneurship Summit at IIT...

Global Entrepreneurship Summit at IIT Kharagpur in Feb 2017

Amidst the entrepreneurial boom this year, Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kharagpur has already ventured various activities, including the Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive , a pan-India initiative to spread entrepreneurship in 23 cities across India. With the successful execution of EAD 2016, which saw close to 30,000 participants and personalities such as Ankur Warikoo , Muurugavel Janakiraman and Gaurav Kachroo , Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur now verges upon - the Global Entrepreneurship Summit .

