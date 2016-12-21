Global Entrepreneurship Summit at IIT Kharagpur in Feb 2017

Amidst the entrepreneurial boom this year, Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kharagpur has already ventured various activities, including the Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive , a pan-India initiative to spread entrepreneurship in 23 cities across India. With the successful execution of EAD 2016, which saw close to 30,000 participants and personalities such as Ankur Warikoo , Muurugavel Janakiraman and Gaurav Kachroo , Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur now verges upon - the Global Entrepreneurship Summit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.