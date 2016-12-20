Cuba Ventures Announces Tim Fernback ...

Cuba Ventures Announces Tim Fernback as CFO and Re-Election of Directors at the AGM

8 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

In addition, each one of the Company's directors: Steve Marshall, James Pettit, Donald Huston, Tim Fernback and Amanda Chow have been re-elected to the board of directors of the Company at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver on December 16 , 2016. Steve Marshall has consented to act as CEO, James Pettit to act as President and Tim Fernback has consented to act as CFO.

