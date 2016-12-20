Cuba Ventures Announces Tim Fernback as CFO and Re-Election of Directors at the AGM
In addition, each one of the Company's directors: Steve Marshall, James Pettit, Donald Huston, Tim Fernback and Amanda Chow have been re-elected to the board of directors of the Company at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver on December 16 , 2016. Steve Marshall has consented to act as CEO, James Pettit to act as President and Tim Fernback has consented to act as CFO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec 6
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC