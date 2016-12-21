Container Storage Vendor ClusterHQ Ceases Operations
NEWS ANALYSIS: ClusterHQ which had been an early pioneer in the container storage market with its open-source Flocker project, ceases operations. Container storage vendor ClusterHQ announced on December 22 that it is shutting down the company's operations, effective immediately.
