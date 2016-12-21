Caisse buries ghosts of tech bets past to become lead startup financier
With its heavy dot-com bubble losses in the distant past, the Caisse de dA©pA t et placement du QuA©bec is emerging as one of the leading financiers of Canada's technology sector renaissance. As venture capital pours into the sector - Canada is on track for one of its strongest years ever for VC financing - the pension giant has become one of only a handful of Canadian institutions, along with OMERS and Georgian Capital Partners, writing big cheques to finance fast-growing startups looking for "late-stage" capital investments to fund their expansion.
