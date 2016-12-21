Boohoo.com is bidding $20 million for bankrupt US millennial fashion brand Nasty Gal
British online fashion retailer Boohoo.com is bidding $20 million for the brand and customer list of bankrupt US clothing brand Nasty Gal. Founded in 2006 in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal began as an eBay shop for vintage clothing.
