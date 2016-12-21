Biopharma logs $37.3B in 2016, with 3...

Biopharma logs $37.3B in 2016, with 38 IPOs, Moderna's record private raise

Biopharmaceutical financings have taken a strong stance in 2016, coming in third for the most money raised in a single year since BioWorld began tracking financings 20 years ago. When compared to recent years, 2016's $37.3 billion appears in line with 2014, which recorded about $37 billion.

