Berkshire Partners to buy stake in Kendra Scott

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC said on Wednesday it would acquire a significant minority stake in Kendra Scott Design Inc, in a deal that sources said values the Austin, Texas-based jewelry company at more than $1 billion. The deal will keep Kendra Scott's eponymous founder as the majority owner of the business which she started in 2002 with just $500, designing jewelry out of her spare bedroom.

