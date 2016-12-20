AppDynamics files for $100 million IPO

16 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

San Francisco startup AppDynamics is the latest 2017 IPO candidate, filing paperwork for a $100 million offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week. The Wednesday filing from the unicorn company, which develops app-monitoring software for other businesses, comes at the tail end of an unimpressive IPO year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

