AppDynamics files for $100 million IPO
San Francisco startup AppDynamics is the latest 2017 IPO candidate, filing paperwork for a $100 million offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week. The Wednesday filing from the unicorn company, which develops app-monitoring software for other businesses, comes at the tail end of an unimpressive IPO year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec 6
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC