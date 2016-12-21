A 27-year-old raised $10 million from...

A 27-year-old raised $10 million from venture capitalists for an unusual hedge fund

A 27-year-old has raised $10 million for an unusual hedge fund - with the support of venture capitalists like Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures. The 27-year-old in question is Olaf Carlson-Wee, and he's launching a strategy that invests in cryptocurrencies.

