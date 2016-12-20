2016 U.S. IPO Market Review

2016 U.S. IPO Market Review

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Renaissance Capital reported several record lows in their 2016 Annual Review of the U.S. IPO Market . A total of 105 IPOs were completed in 2016, raising $18.8 billion in proceeds - the lowest activity level since 2009 and the lowest proceeds level since 2003, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec 6 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Sep '16 Roberto 449
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ... Aug '16 Pat Dane 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC