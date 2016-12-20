2016 U.S. IPO Market Review
Renaissance Capital reported several record lows in their 2016 Annual Review of the U.S. IPO Market . A total of 105 IPOs were completed in 2016, raising $18.8 billion in proceeds - the lowest activity level since 2009 and the lowest proceeds level since 2003, respectively.
