Wounded congressman sends Father's Day message
There are 18 comments on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from 18 hrs ago, titled Wounded congressman sends Father's Day message. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:
The congressman grievously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice is delivering a Father's Day message through his Twitter account. The message from congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana on Sunday says: "Steve's greatest joy is being a father to Madison and Harrison, and a husband to Jennifer.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 12 hrs ago
Yep, republicans put their families first. Liberals abort theirs.
#2 11 hrs ago
Your statement does not do anything to reduce the vitriol.
If you really want a better world, you need to start with a better outlook.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#3 10 hrs ago
If you're THAT worried about "the vitriol", how about starting with your OWN side first.
Or didn't you read many of the comments regarding this man getting shot.
#4 7 hrs ago
You a father ... no way no how!
#5 7 hrs ago
I don’t feel one once of sympathy for Scalise. Look at his lack empathy for victims of Sandy Hook, his refusal to pass reasonable gun control legislation. He played the odds and lost. Try and cut healthcare for 24 million people with big smiles, hand shakes and cheering. Republicans have publicly expressed the need for 2nd amendment remedies, they have talked about opening-day for liberals, they have declared that the second amendment is not for hunting but for shooting at the government . . . maybe, the chickens have come home to roost.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#6 7 hrs ago
Yeah, all those children killed by another liberal maniac that was deranged with Liberal's
disease known as Liberalism. Only the deranged and parasites are liberals.
#7 6 hrs ago
It's a waste of time talking to leftwing scum folks
#8 4 hrs ago
I never said anything that would support shooting anyone.
I think what Mr. Scalise has been through is horrible. I hope he recovers.
I am hoping that men in general will wake up and realize that machismo and guns are not helping this country.
There are a lot of angry men on both sides of the isle who need to learn some self control.
If men feel this overwhelming need to sport firearms, they should join the military.
Using guns to settle scores and prove one's manhood is creating a hostile United States of America.
#9 4 hrs ago
Once someone commits a heinous crime like that, they are no longer a member of anything. They cannot claim to be of any citizenship, religion or political affiliation because they have forfeited their humanity.
The one thing that all of this horrible violence has in common is the Y chromosome.
It is time for men of sound mind to start eliminating violence from society. They perpetrate 99% of the horrible things that happen on this planet.
“Happiness comes through giving”
#10 4 hrs ago
You are living (?) proof that isn't true.
“Happiness comes through giving”
#11 4 hrs ago
The getthefuck off Topix, dummy.
#12 2 hrs ago
I feel sorry for you! But I do understand that it can't be easy to live your miserable little life day after day.
United States
#13 2 hrs ago
Larry, you are sounding more unhinged than ever. Must be because these Trump investigations are going no where, and you are getting frustrated.
It it a joy to see you like this. Lol.
“Happiness comes through giving”
#14 2 hrs ago
It's true. I'm growing more unhinged, but not for the reason you state. It 's not even because right wing opinions differ from my own. The overriding cause of my frustration is the indescribable stupidity of most of my adversaries on Topix.
#15 1 hr ago
Hes always been a nut case, but since president Trump was elected it shows even more, liberals like wolf are just as bad as the Muslims, they both find extreme joy in the elimination of the opposition.
#16 1 hr ago
Time to grow a pair.
They are shooting our people.
They mean to assassinate our President.
What does it take to wake you
#17 1 hr ago
Who would want to waste a good bullet on this imposter?
#18 35 min ago
Well said Larry! Most of these trumptards are little more than parasitic sub human filth!
