Wounded congressman sends Father's Day message

The congressman grievously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice is delivering a Father's Day message through his Twitter account. The message from congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana on Sunday says: "Steve's greatest joy is being a father to Madison and Harrison, and a husband to Jennifer.

