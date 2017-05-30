Woman found dead after 'blood-drenche...

Woman found dead after 'blood-drenched dog' spotted

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house n*****': Bill Maher sparks fury after using racial slur on live TV when he's invited to visit Nebraska US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis turns up the heat on North Korea slamming their nuclear pursuits as 'a clear and present danger' Fired FBI director Comey has NOT received executive privilege notice from the Justice Department as he prepares for blockbuster Senate testimony on Trump's Russia ties US mayors across the country will DEFY Trump and carry on meeting the terms of the Paris Climate Accord as Michael Bloomberg pledges to give UN $15million to cover the cost of president's withdrawal Children kept as 'wives' of pedophile prophet had Lyme disease, rotten teeth and didn't even know how to wash their hair when they were discovered 'He's a very attractive, good-looking man': Hillary Clinton says Barack Obama broke the race barrier due to his ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why don't Christian conservatives worry about c... 1 min Swedenforever of ... 26
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Teaman 1,538,838
News Kathy Griffin 5 min Ronald 227
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 5 min District10 453
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 8 min Jim-ca 3,367
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 14 min huntcoyotes 271,401
News The Latest: Sen. Graham says he was a target of... 14 min Swedenforever of ... 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 19 min huntcoyotes 241,129
News James Comey fired as FBI director 22 min swampmudd 3,426
News Trump Paris decision 54 min swampmudd 146
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC