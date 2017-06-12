Who loves him more? Trump's cabinet members gush at meeting
There are 15 comments on the Indiana's NewsCenter story from 12 hrs ago, titled Who loves him more? Trump's cabinet members gush at meeting. In it, Indiana's NewsCenter reports that:
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meet, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. From left are, Vice President Mike Pence, foreground, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Pr... .
Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Sounds to me like whizzing in the Wheaties of the press in attendance. Mission accomplished.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
It was the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen in modern day politics, world leaders must be laughing at us !
|
#3 11 hrs ago
I'm sure they are. They were back 50 years ago too. Times don't change much.
Trump is a bit of a dork for tweeting all the time. He really doesn't have that much to say, but the press is off it's rocker with bias. This would work better if he could make it look like it's just the press though.
|
#4 11 hrs ago
Does the W. H. have a 24/7 psychiatrist on duty for Commander Nutcase? Let's hope so.
|
United States
|
#5 11 hrs ago
Just too weird for words.
|
#6 8 hrs ago
Absolutely hilarious!!
It's not just if you're willing to suck the so-called president's c0ck, but how hard.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,596
Location hidden
|
#7 4 hrs ago
Actually your whining children is the most ridiculous thing seen.
The Children are whining because the rich kid took his ball and went home because they called him names. Their whole argument against Trump is that he killed their golden goose Hillary that was going to expand the workers paradise. It was paradise because they would not have to work and everything was going to be free. You have to remember, about all these whining clowns can do is text garbage and play video games.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
It was truly sad to see supposedly grown men cuddling Trump's balls like that just to keep their gravy jobs.
|
#9 31 min ago
@cspanwj
President Donald Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said Monday. "I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel," Ruddy told...
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,596
Location hidden
|
#10 28 min ago
It was twice as revolting to watch the liberal media spout propaganda with Obama's balls, tiny as they are, in their mouths. Obama had 45 Czars that did nothing but collect paychecks and commit to communism. Trump actually works as President.
|
#11 28 min ago
Absurd Poetry
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,596
Location hidden
|
#12 27 min ago
Well mental midget here is your riddle for today. If Trump was not under investigation as Comey now admits, How could Trump Obstruct an inquiry that did not even exist? There is no there there moron. Cue rants.
|
#13 23 min ago
Probably. But understanding Trump's affection for golf Capital Hill is undated with ball washers. Mostly used to massage Trump's ego
|
#14 17 min ago
I wouldn't expect you to comprehend the doings of Congress, you're retarded and a Russian 8all washer, fore!!
|
#15 13 min ago
Have some decency, stop Tea Bagging the man, oh wait is that mayonnaise on your teeth?
|
|
|
