Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas
There are 1 comment on the KXAN-TV Austin story from 13 hrs ago, titled Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas. In it, KXAN-TV Austin reports that:
Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords speaks during a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The new warship named after Giffords who was wounded during a deadly 2011 shooting, has been put into active service following the ceremony.
#1 9 hrs ago
Soooo.... now the Navy names warships after victims?
