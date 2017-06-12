Warren warns of Trump, allies; says '...

Warren warns of Trump, allies; says 'Fighting back matters'

There are 3 comments on the WBT-AM Charlotte story from 14 hrs ago, titled Warren warns of Trump, allies; says 'Fighting back matters'. In it, WBT-AM Charlotte reports that:

A fiery Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned Friday that President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are preparing to deliver "a knockout blow" to the nation's middle-class. The liberal icon delivered the comments to a packed theater in the heart of Manhattan's Times Square.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 11 hrs ago
This is the narrative of Democrats every time a Republican is in office. They create economic disaster in their administrations, which can be seen in numerous Democrat controlled cities and States. Their national policies impose a more than doubling of the national debt to an irreparable 20 Trillion Dollars. In both the Clinton, or the Obama administrations, Democrats create and actually promote insanely inflated investment balloons, repeatedly based on companies having no intrinsic value, except the Federal grants and cancellable loans Democrats have given out to create companies doomed to bankruptcy and failure, just as their cities and States. As always, the real disastrous effect of the ignorant and destructive economic policies believed and initiated by Democrats isn't immediate in their terms. The disaster doesn't take place until later, when Democrats can continue their anti-Capital rhetoric to fool another generation into accepting their Marxist economic policies (benefiting their own elite, while destroying the general wealth of all other classes.) Democrats have learned that this type of negative and false propaganda works on a great number of Americans with short memories.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,346

The Left Coast

#2 7 hrs ago
In her own mind, Lieawatha Warren is a progressive resistance fighter.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#4 4 hrs ago
When the Democrats are in the Majority they can warn away. Right now the country is not listening to them. The people are in charge.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min RiccardoFire 273,064
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min Alt Right Lies 5,225
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 2 min Stray- Dog 5
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 3 min Chilli J 50
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Elmer 1,545,360
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 4 min hung fu 233
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 min Katrina 213
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 50 min District 1 241,417
News Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s... 1 hr Darly314 250
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 3 hr Just Think 320
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC