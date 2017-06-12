There are on the WBT-AM Charlotte story from 14 hrs ago, titled Warren warns of Trump, allies; says 'Fighting back matters'. In it, WBT-AM Charlotte reports that:

A fiery Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned Friday that President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are preparing to deliver "a knockout blow" to the nation's middle-class. The liberal icon delivered the comments to a packed theater in the heart of Manhattan's Times Square.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.