Warren warns of Trump, allies; says 'Fighting back matters'
A fiery Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned Friday that President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are preparing to deliver "a knockout blow" to the nation's middle-class. The liberal icon delivered the comments to a packed theater in the heart of Manhattan's Times Square.
#1 11 hrs ago
This is the narrative of Democrats every time a Republican is in office. They create economic disaster in their administrations, which can be seen in numerous Democrat controlled cities and States. Their national policies impose a more than doubling of the national debt to an irreparable 20 Trillion Dollars. In both the Clinton, or the Obama administrations, Democrats create and actually promote insanely inflated investment balloons, repeatedly based on companies having no intrinsic value, except the Federal grants and cancellable loans Democrats have given out to create companies doomed to bankruptcy and failure, just as their cities and States. As always, the real disastrous effect of the ignorant and destructive economic policies believed and initiated by Democrats isn't immediate in their terms. The disaster doesn't take place until later, when Democrats can continue their anti-Capital rhetoric to fool another generation into accepting their Marxist economic policies (benefiting their own elite, while destroying the general wealth of all other classes.) Democrats have learned that this type of negative and false propaganda works on a great number of Americans with short memories.
Since: Mar 09
11,346
The Left Coast
#2 7 hrs ago
In her own mind, Lieawatha Warren is a progressive resistance fighter.
#4 4 hrs ago
When the Democrats are in the Majority they can warn away. Right now the country is not listening to them. The people are in charge.
