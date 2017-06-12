Veterans search for home for WWII sub...

Veterans search for home for WWII submarine

There are 1 comment on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 8 hrs ago, titled Veterans search for home for WWII submarine. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:

U.S.S. Ling, a World War II submarine, is docked at the New Jersey Naval Museum in Hackensack, N.J. A group of military veterans in New Jersey is desperately trying to save the sub that was supposed to be a naval museum. HACKENSACK, N.J.>> A group of military veterans in New Jersey is desperately trying to save a World War II submarine.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,596

Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
Name it the USS Trump. It sunk more liberal freebies than any ship in the fleet.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 1 min Lyndi 4,411
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 min RiccardoFire 6,659
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... 2 min Retribution 18
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 2 min Start Clinton bod... 87
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 3 min pester 101
News Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te... 4 min Sorosing On 60
News 2 Virginia Democrats vying to be face of Trump ... 7 min Retribution 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Earl 1,543,346
News James Comey fired as FBI director 23 min CodeTalker 3,741
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 32 min CodeTalker 272,658
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC