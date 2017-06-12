US politician Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
There are 158 comments on the Bury Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled US politician Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice. In it, Bury Times reports that:
House of Representatives Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been shot at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, congressional officials said. Please join me in praying for @SteveScalise , congressional staffers & Capitol Hill police that were shot in Alexandria.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bury Times.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,701
Location hidden
|
#1 19 hrs ago
This is an extension of the snowflakes Trump Derangement Syndrome that has hit them since their rigged election did not work in November. Stupidity that we say yesterday from the liberals questioning Sessions showed how vile the left has become.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,701
Location hidden
|
#2 18 hrs ago
Flash: Anti Trump posting on line from the shooter.
|
#3 18 hrs ago
The shooter is a Bernie bot
A fan of "Democratic Socialism".
|
#4 18 hrs ago
Anyone who thinks shooting people is going to solve their problems obviously needs to be removed from society.
His political affiliation isn't relevant.
About 90 people in the United States die daily from gun violence.
I would guess that most are perpetrated by angry males.
Men need to take a hard look at their gender and rethink how they conduct themselves.
If men got organized they could end this culture of hostility and violence.
|
#5 18 hrs ago
Sad story. Thoughts and prayers go out to all effected by this incident. Hopefully expect a full recovery.
|
#6 18 hrs ago
he was shot in the hip people.
first, notice the complete shut down of comments on nola.
second, know KNOW that the 'power' base in nola and the rest of louisiana,
are 'trying' to control holy, for their own respective 'points'
just saying. not advocating any of this.
why do you think you see scalise in the back ground at the oval office with trump?
controlling holy in time, from the administration all the way down to a 'power' base
in lousiana..
but it is also, most likely he f'd up somewhere in his own state, trying to control things.
karma. well, rest unsaid.
and no, not advocating.
notice what's going on at nola. they just don't want you to know.
comment shut down, across the board.
|
#7 17 hrs ago
Democrats are getting desperate. They can't win elections, so they hire shooters.
|
#8 17 hrs ago
The scumbag's social pages are loaded with hate Trump postings.
Lousy leftwing b-stard.
Got all pumped up by the hate spewing from the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM hate propaganda machine.
Freedom of the press doesn't extend to incitement to violence.
This calls for an investigation of the MSM.
|
#9 17 hrs ago
One Democrat doesn't represent all.
Just like one nutjob with a knife on a train in Seattle doesn't represent all Trump Supporters.
But if you would like for the male of the human species to be better respected, you might want to get organized and protest violence.
99% of the folks that pull off this kind of crazy random violence are angry males.
|
#10 17 hrs ago
Trump incited violence at his rallies.
Unfortunately crazy angry males took him seriously.
Start denouncing male perpetrated violence, and 90% of the world's problems would be solved.
|
#11 17 hrs ago
Yet that's exactly what the left implied in the aftermath........
|
#12 17 hrs ago
I have seen your protesters, (rioters). They don't come any more violent then that filthy group.
|
#14 17 hrs ago
Go loot a CVS, ya scumbag.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,701
Location hidden
|
#15 17 hrs ago
Yes, and Bernie was a candidate on the liberal ticket. Next diversion.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,701
Location hidden
|
#16 17 hrs ago
Lie
|
#17 17 hrs ago
THIS IS FAKE NEWS FROM THE LEFTIST MEDIA MACHINE. THERE WAS NO SHOOTING! LEFTIST CRISIS ACTORS ARE MAKING AN EXCUSE TO TAKE OUR GUNS, LIKE THE FAKE SANDY HOOK CRISIS!!!
Tune in to Alex Jones for the truth!
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,701
Location hidden
|
#18 17 hrs ago
This will blow up in the liberals faces come 2018.
|
#19 17 hrs ago
Bernie was a candidate for president on the Democrat party ticket. Next diversion.
|
#20 17 hrs ago
If republicans bring a bat to a baseball game, you bring a gun.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,893
Location hidden
|
#21 17 hrs ago
Poor soul! Is there some way we can help you?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|4 min
|spud
|310
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|13 min
|spud
|158
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|14 min
|pkut irs on cnn
|20
|Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s...
|20 min
|07 Mustang
|94
|Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, refuses to comply ...
|24 min
|spud
|187
|Illegal pleads to sexual assault in Tamaqua
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,544,537
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|272,829
|Trump Paris decision
|6 hr
|yuck fou
|505
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC