US airport stabbing investigated as terror; Canadian charged

A Canadian man from Tunisia shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at a Michigan airport, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism, federal and court officials said. Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Montreal, was immediately taken into custody.

