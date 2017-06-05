There are on the The Decatur Daily story from 9 hrs ago, titled Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down arms. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

In the woods south of Atlanta, John and Yvette DeMaria are with about a dozen camouflage-wearing, heavily armed Americans huffing and puffing as they scramble to navigate the sprawling piece of property where they train, one weekend a month, to ward off enemies - foreign or domestic. The DeMarias are with the Georgia Security Force militia, whose members are relieved that Donald Trump won the presidency but believe it would be a mistake to lay down their arms just because he is in the White House.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.