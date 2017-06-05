Under Trump, US militias not ready to...

Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down arms

There are 22 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 9 hrs ago, titled Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down arms. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

In the woods south of Atlanta, John and Yvette DeMaria are with about a dozen camouflage-wearing, heavily armed Americans huffing and puffing as they scramble to navigate the sprawling piece of property where they train, one weekend a month, to ward off enemies - foreign or domestic. The DeMarias are with the Georgia Security Force militia, whose members are relieved that Donald Trump won the presidency but believe it would be a mistake to lay down their arms just because he is in the White House.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,575

Location hidden
#1 8 hrs ago
As long as there are snowflakes and their commie handlers, there is no reason to think Obama, Jarrett and Ayers have given reason to end the militia.

DoWhatWeCan

United States

#2 8 hrs ago
Great!! We should help survivors and their children if we can. http://goo.gl/bYIEqW

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,663

Location hidden
#3 8 hrs ago
"General BloodAgent"

LOL

That tells you all you need to know about these nutbags...

AllTraitors

North Augusta, SC

#4 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
As long as there are snowflakes and their commie handlers, there is no reason to think Obama, Jarrett and Ayers have given reason to end the militia.
Militias are against the government in general, not any specific political party.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,735

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 6 hrs ago
Unless these folks are violating the law in some manner, it's no one's damn business what they do with their time on private property.

It's still not against the law to think and believe what you want. It's still not against the law to "train" with legal weapons on private property.

AllTraitors

North Augusta, SC

#7 5 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Unless these folks are violating the law in some manner, it's no one's damn business what they do with their time on private property.

It's still not against the law to think and believe what you want. It's still not against the law to "train" with legal weapons on private property.
You are correct, even if they are Muslims.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,735

Lake Geneva, WI

#8 4 hrs ago
AllTraitors wrote:
<quoted text>

You are correct, even if they are Muslims.
Tell that to the people in London, Paris, Stockholm, St. Petersburg, etc.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#9 4 hrs ago
What a load of idiocy

There is no "US militia" - the militia is any citizen volunteer armed and serving at their own will under color of state authority.

As long as there is a 2nd Amendment no one can compel them to lay down their arms and any attempt to do so would be unconstitutional.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#10 2 hrs ago
Radical is radical. But they may do what they wish on their private property so long as they're not a danger to state and national security. And they haven't as yet been determined to be a viable threat. And the rest is just more "Fake News."

Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#11 2 hrs ago
AllTraitors wrote:
<quoted text>

You are correct, even if they are Muslims.
Funny! All Americans, including Muslims, have the same right to heavily arm themselves and train for engagements with their imagined enemies. And you wonder why Canadians laugh at Americans?

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#12 2 hrs ago
Trump is a joke wrote:
<quoted text>

And you wonder why Canadians laugh at Americans?
Not really:

http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php...
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#13 2 hrs ago
Trump is a joke wrote:
<quoted text>

Funny! All Americans, including Muslims, have the same right to heavily arm themselves and train for engagements with their imagined enemies. And you wonder why Canadians laugh at Americans?
..........
Well my Canadian buddy, keep laughing, but it was "Canadian Parliament," not the U.S. government, which experienced a violent attack from terrorists, if I recall correctly. It would seem you have a problem, along with the rest of the U.K., when it comes to security.

Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#15 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
<quoted text>
..........
Well my Canadian buddy, keep laughing, but it was "Canadian Parliament," not the U.S. government, which experienced a violent attack from terrorists, if I recall correctly. It would seem you have a problem, along with the rest of the U.K., when it comes to security.
Yeah, one crazy dude, not "terrorists" (sic). Or do you have blurry double vision from screaming "Seig Heil!" at the Trumpanzee?

"The rest of the UK"?

It would seem YOU have a geography comprehension problem.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#16 1 hr ago
Trump is a joke wrote:
<quoted text>
Yeah, one crazy dude, not "terrorists" (sic). Or do you have blurry double vision from screaming "Seig Heil!" at the Trumpanzee?

"The rest of the UK"?

It would seem YOU have a geography comprehension problem.
Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms (born 21 April 1926 in London, United Kingdom). The Queen has reigned since 1952 and is the Head of State of Canada, the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth II was the first monarch to be crowned Queen of Canada.

Queen Elizabeth II - The Canadian Encyclopedia

Yeah Canada is part of the UK.

You are one poorly informed Uke Canook.

Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#17 1 hr ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms (born 21 April 1926 in London, United Kingdom). The Queen has reigned since 1952 and is the Head of State of Canada, the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth II was the first monarch to be crowned Queen of Canada.

Queen Elizabeth II - The Canadian Encyclopedia

Yeah Canada is part of the UK.

You are one poorly informed Uke Canook.
Yes, we share the same Monarch, but you have been exposed as an ignorant fool who thinks Canada is part of the UK. Your own cut-and-paste that desperately tries to change the subject only proves your ignorance. Well done, Yank simpleton.
Trumpsajoke

Hockessin, DE

#18 1 hr ago
AllTraitors wrote:
<quoted text>

Militias are against the government in general, not any specific political party.
Militias are a bunch of wannabee soldiers who don't have the guts to serve! Cowards who hide in the woods and play army....losers !!

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#19 57 min ago
Trump is a joke wrote:
<quoted text>
Yes, we share the same Monarch, but you have been exposed as an ignorant fool who thinks Canada is part of the UK. Your own cut-and-paste that desperately tries to change the subject only proves your ignorance. Well done, Yank simpleton.
Hey mud brain

What part of Elizabeth II is head of state of Canada don't you understand?

Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#20 47 min ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

Hey mud brain

What part of Elizabeth II is head of state of Canada don't you understand?
Hey, TrumpChump.

What part of "Canada and the UK are separate countries" don't YOU understand?
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#21 46 min ago
Trumpsajoke wrote:
<quoted text>

Militias are a bunch of wannabee soldiers who don't have the guts to serve! Cowards who hide in the woods and play army....losers !!
Either you were never in the US military or never sent any letters home, Retribution.

Please say something incredibly stupid so I can hammer your stupid butt again.

Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#22 38 min ago
Trumpsajoke wrote:
<quoted text>

Militias are a bunch of wannabee soldiers who don't have the guts to serve! Cowards who hide in the woods and play army....losers !!
Hah!

It's a type of Cosplay, but the girls are butt-ugly instead of hot!
