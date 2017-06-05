Trump's poll numbers are in a very, v...

Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place

There are 26 comments on the Valley News Live story from 7 hrs ago, titled Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place. In it, Valley News Live reports that:

On March 11, 45% of Americans approved of the job Donald Trump was doing in Gallup's daily tracking poll. It's been all downhill since then.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 5 hrs ago
I talk to the same people that elected President Trump last November, and they would still vote for him again. They don't see him not keeping his promises. They blame the Democrats for Obstructing him from getting his promises kept. Democrats don't want to share the political power with the American people.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,298

Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) On March 11, 45% of Americans approved of the job Donald Trump was doing in Gallup's daily tracking poll. It's been all downhill since then.

All you have to do is look at the Fake News source to know this is just more of the communist manifesto at work..........spin.

TRUMP 45

Baldwin, GA

#3 5 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
I talk to the same people that elected President Trump last November, and they would still vote for him again. They don't see him not keeping his promises. They blame the Democrats for Obstructing him from getting his promises kept. Democrats don't want to share the political power with the American people.
Correct.

Democrats are always lecturing the citizens, never listening.

They want to control the citizens. Telling us what, when, how and if. I'm sick of lectures from democrats.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#4 5 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
I talk to the same people that elected President Trump last November, and they would still vote for him again. They don't see him not keeping his promises. They blame the Democrats for Obstructing him from getting his promises kept. Democrats don't want to share the political power with the American people.
They're going to BLAME Anybody, and EVERYBODY to keep from having to admit, even to themselves, how they were CONNED, and HOW DUMB they were for falling for Trump's Con-Game, even though they were Warned Time After Time, WITH PROOF, from so many different Sources, that I can't ever begin to count them all....and took an ENORMOUS amount of Verbal Abuse, for doing it.

They deserve EXACTLY what they're going to get, because of electing Trump...and BOY, are they going to get it, too!
Trump hasn't even gotten started, yet...he's just warming-up!
But, THEY will be paying dearly , for their HUGE MISTAKE, long after Trump is Dead and Gone!
Unfortunately, SO WILL ALL THE REST OF US, too....and most likely, so will our Children and Grandchildren, and maybe even our GREAT Grandchildren, also, IF his actions don't cause all of us to die an EARLY DEATH, which is , also, highly likely!
RIGHT NOW, he's destroying Everything that has taken us the last HUNDRED YEARS, to build up!
So, DO THE MATH!

Barry Soetoro

Greeneville, TN

#5 5 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
They're going to BLAME Anybody, and EVERYBODY to keep from having to admit, even to themselves, how they were CONNED, and HOW DUMB they were for falling for Trump's Con-Game, even though they were Warned Time After Time, WITH PROOF, from so many different Sources, that I can't ever begin to count them all....and took an ENORMOUS amount of Verbal Abuse, for doing it.

They deserve EXACTLY what they're going to get, because of electing Trump...and BOY, are they going to get it, too!
Trump hasn't even gotten started, yet...he's just warming-up!
But, THEY will be paying dearly , for their HUGE MISTAKE, long after Trump is Dead and Gone!
Unfortunately, SO WILL ALL THE REST OF US, too....and most likely, so will our Children and Grandchildren, and maybe even our GREAT Grandchildren, also, IF his actions don't cause all of us to die an EARLY DEATH, which is , also, highly likely!
RIGHT NOW, he's destroying Everything that has taken us the last HUNDRED YEARS, to build up!
So, DO THE MATH!
How many times have you voted in the last 8 years?

UMORONRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACEU

Dallas, TX

#6 5 hrs ago
Michael Collins Piper
American Free Press

[discusses the heavy Rothschild/Rockefeller influence amongst GOP candidates, including Ted Cruz and Donald Trump. Piper notes that it was Trump who acquired a 93% interest in Resorts International – a long-time CIA/mob drug laundry launched by Rothschild lieutenant Meyer Lansky’s protégé Robert Vesco]

Resorts International was established and controlled by front men for the Rockefeller and Rothschild families and their “enforcers” in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and its allied intelligence agency, Israel’s Mossad. What made the report so explosive was that this newspaper pointed out that the illegally rigged casinos were being operated with the collusion of “respectable” politicians, law enforcement officials, Wall Street financiers who floated loans to finance the gambling resorts and the high-profile gambling resort operators themselves.…[M]any of these casino resorts run by the mob through a variety of front men have actually been engaged in a de facto partnership with behind-the-scenes mobsters who have assisted the CIA and the Mossad in massive laundering of drug and gambling profits that have been channeled into covert operations of the two allied intelligence agencies. In return, the CIA and the Mossad, using their own influence, have provided “protection” for the illegally fixed gambling operations, preventing law enforcement authorities from cracking down on this corruption.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,670

Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
I talk to the same people that elected President Trump last November, and they would still vote for him again. They don't see him not keeping his promises. They blame the Democrats for Obstructing him from getting his promises kept. Democrats don't want to share the political power with the American people.
Do the others in your cave agree with you?

Trump's job approval rating is at 36%, his lowest yet. Even 20-something percent of Republicans disapprove of him.

With Republicans in charge of both houses, how are Democrats obstructing Trump?

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#8 4 hrs ago
Barry Soetoro wrote:
How many times have you voted in the last 8 years?
The felony convictions prevent her from legally voting not that such technicalities would stop a Democrat. if she answers that question it could violate her parole.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,318

The Left Coast

#9 4 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Do the others in your cave agree with you?

Trump's job approval rating is at 36%, his lowest yet. Even 20-something percent of Republicans disapprove of him.

With Republicans in charge of both houses, how are Democrats obstructing Trump?
Good question Larry. Maybe top democrats in congress can call for yet another investigation, or possibly demand a special prosecutor. They could do it while they are all looking for Russians. Maybe Rachel Madcow or Maxine Waters could conduct a poll.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#10 3 hrs ago
TRUMP 45 wrote:
Correct.

Democrats are always lecturing the citizens, never listening.

They want to control the citizens. Telling us what, when, how and if. I'm sick of lectures from democrats.
Yeah, and we can tell that you really strive to STAY STUPID, too!
And...Guess what! IT'S WORKING!! YOU'RE one of the MOST STUPID People that I know, Past and Present!

UMORONRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACEU

Dallas, TX

#11 3 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
Yeah, and we can tell that you really strive to STAY STUPID, too!
And...Guess what! IT'S WORKING!! YOU'RE one of the MOST STUPID People that I know, Past and Present!
Why Do Working-Class Voters Love Donald Trump?- The New ...
www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/08/10/donald-...
James Surowiecki on Donald Trump’s Presidential candidacy and what it says about the American dream and our attitudes toward business success.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#12 3 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Good question Larry. Maybe top democrats in congress can call for yet another investigation, or possibly demand a special prosecutor. They could do it while they are all looking for Russians. Maybe Rachel Madcow or Maxine Waters could conduct a poll.
It's obvious that you TEAbaggers keep-up with, and listen to Rachel Maddow and Maxine Waters, more than ANY of us Democrats

YOU know EVERYTHING they do, and EVERYTHING they say
But then, TEAbagger Trolls have a lot more Free Time to kill than Democrats do....and NO FRIENDS!
Anybody can tell that, by the way you're on Topix, 24/7/365!

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,670

Location hidden
#13 3 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Good question Larry. Maybe top democrats in congress can call for yet another investigation, or possibly demand a special prosecutor. They could do it while they are all looking for Russians. Maybe Rachel Madcow or Maxine Waters could conduct a poll.
I'm content with the current number of investigations, and hopeful they will result in an emptying of the oval office.

Judged:

4

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#14 3 hrs ago
Barry Soetoro wrote:
How many times have you voted in the last 8 years?
NONE OF YOUR DAMN BUSINESS, but I'm sure you've checked on it.
When are you going to EVER get over thinking that getting your Voting Rights restored, makes you "SOMEBODY"? IT DOESN'T...and you NEVER VALUED THEM BEFORE, or you wouldn't have done what you did, that caused you to LOSE THEM TO BEGIN WITH!
And you've been trying to cause Everybody who doesn't VOTE JUST LIKE YOU DO, TO LOSE THEIRS, EVER SINCE...and MADE A LAUGHING STOCK OF YOURSELF, IN THE PROCESS!
BUT, PEOPLE LIKE YOU, NEVER LEARN, EVER!!! YOU'VE PROVEN THAT!

Combover Forty

Silver Spring, MD

#15 2 hrs ago
TRUMP 45 wrote:
Correct.

Democrats are always lecturing the citizens, never listening.

They want to control the citizens. Telling us what, when, how and if. I'm sick of lectures from democrats.
Please leave us..we will be gracious

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#16 1 hr ago
Red Crosse wrote:
I talk to the same people that elected President Trump last November, and they would still vote for him again. They don't see him not keeping his promises. They blame the Democrats for Obstructing him from getting his promises kept. Democrats don't want to share the political power with the American people.
63 million votes next election definitely isn't going to get Loser Donald Trump elected. Republicans will.miss the deported illegal immigrants in 2020 that customarily support Republicans

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#17 1 hr ago
RustyS wrote:
Good question Larry. Maybe top democrats in congress can call for yet another investigation, or possibly demand a special prosecutor. They could do it while they are all looking for Russians. Maybe Rachel Madcow or Maxine Waters could conduct a poll.
Democrats cannot forge a congressional committee to investigate anything because Republicans have the majority in both chambers of Congress

Democrats have no congressional power.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#18 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
WASHINGTON (CNN) On March 11, 45% of Americans approved of the job Donald Trump was doing in Gallup's daily tracking poll. It's been all downhill since then.

All you have to do is look at the Fake News source to know this is just more of the communist manifesto at work..........spin.
LOL

Now Loser Donald Trump is at 30 what ?

He's about at George Bush approval ratings after the economic disaster in 2008,

Wow he's not broken in the White House bed sheets yet.

Judged:

BUILDTHATWALL

Crestwood, KY

#19 1 hr ago
Retribution wrote:
63 million votes next election definitely isn't going to get Loser Donald Trump elected. Republicans will.miss the deported illegal immigrants in 2020 that customarily support Republicans
The illegals will be forcing their way back in to the U.S. soon. They are starving in South America and crooks are robbing them in their home countries so where do you think the will go for help?
Legal immigrants can work those jobs if the employers will obey the law. We need to prepare while times are good.

Combover Forty

Silver Spring, MD

#20 1 hr ago
Red Crosse wrote:
I talk to the same people that elected President Trump last November, and they would still vote for him again. They don't see him not keeping his promises. They blame the Democrats for Obstructing him from getting his promises kept. Democrats don't want to share the political power with the American people.
Who couldn't beat a criminal

