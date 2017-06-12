Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military
There are 7 comments on the Boston Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military. In it, Boston Herald reports that:
Stopping short of a complete turnabout, President Donald Trump is expected Friday to announce a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations and allowing U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to the island. In a speech Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles, Trump will cast the policy moves as fulfillment of a promise he made during last year's presidential campaign to reverse then-President Barack Obama's diplomatic re-engagement with the island after decades of estrangement.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston Herald.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Why are we paying the Cuban Military? That has to be part of Obama's Cuban policy.
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Why does the word traitor come to mind when considering payments to any military that does not care for the United States?
Iran anyone?
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Can anyone detail what concessions Cuba made in response to ours?
Seems like Obama's deal with Cuba was rather one sided.........
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Let the Cubans take care of Puerto Rico! I can't believe that France was too cowardly to step up to the plate!
|
Since: Mar 09
11,342
The Left Coast
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Obama made a great deal, we give Cuba $50M and they give us, nothing. But they do pretend to like the US.
|
#7 4 hrs ago
No more money for Castro's Cuba. My President said so today. He is so good.
|
#8 3 hrs ago
lol
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|273,011
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 min
|old_moose
|5,115
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,088
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|old_moose
|1,545,260
|Gingrich: Congress 'should abolish' special cou...
|10 min
|old_moose
|51
|24/7 hotline will help undocumented immigrants
|13 min
|george
|3
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|13 min
|Squidy
|314
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|32 min
|old_moose
|209
|Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s...
|51 min
|bad bob
|233
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC