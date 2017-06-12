Trump to announce plan to stop cash f...

Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

There are 7 comments on the Boston Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military. In it, Boston Herald reports that:

Stopping short of a complete turnabout, President Donald Trump is expected Friday to announce a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations and allowing U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to the island. In a speech Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles, Trump will cast the policy moves as fulfillment of a promise he made during last year's presidential campaign to reverse then-President Barack Obama's diplomatic re-engagement with the island after decades of estrangement.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 12 hrs ago
Why are we paying the Cuban Military? That has to be part of Obama's Cuban policy.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#3 11 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Why are we paying the Cuban Military? That has to be part of Obama's Cuban policy.
Why does the word traitor come to mind when considering payments to any military that does not care for the United States?

Iran anyone?

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#4 9 hrs ago
Can anyone detail what concessions Cuba made in response to ours?

Seems like Obama's deal with Cuba was rather one sided.........

anonymous

New York, NY

#5 8 hrs ago
Let the Cubans take care of Puerto Rico! I can't believe that France was too cowardly to step up to the plate!

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,342

The Left Coast

#6 4 hrs ago
Obama made a great deal, we give Cuba $50M and they give us, nothing. But they do pretend to like the US.
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#7 4 hrs ago
No more money for Castro's Cuba. My President said so today. He is so good.
lol

Lewes, DE

#8 3 hrs ago
lol
