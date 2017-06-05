Trump suggests Iran shares some blame...

Trump suggests Iran shares some blame for terror attacks

There are 4 comments on the Daily Times story from 6 hrs ago, titled Trump suggests Iran shares some blame for terror attacks.

President Donald Trump is suggesting that Iran shares some of the blame for twin terrorist attacks on its parliament and a shrine, insisting that those who sponsor terrorism "risk falling victim to the evil they promote." Hours after conciliatory comments from his State Department, the president on Wednesday offered a seemingly contradictory statement, providing solace to the victims while delivering a broadside against Tehran.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 5 hrs ago
I do not delight in Trump's blunders and stumbles -- it scares the shit out of me every time it happens which is just about every day. What we forget is that after 8 years of obstructing -- going to being in charge of everything -- going straight to do-nothing. The republican party is stuck in the alternate reality they have constructed for themselves, with the help of the right-wing media (you know who) and a number of publishing houses, where ideology and reality are one and the same.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,420

Location hidden
#2 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
I do not delight in Trump's blunders and stumbles -- it scares the shit out of me every time it happens which is just about every day. What we forget is that after 8 years of obstructing -- going to being in charge of everything -- going straight to do-nothing. The republican party is stuck in the alternate reality they have constructed for themselves, with the help of the right-wing media (you know who) and a number of publishing houses, where ideology and reality are one and the same.
You loons have 85% of the media running cover for the criminals on the left and the ISIS terrorist that are the poster child of fascism on the right. You are the enemies of this country. Your attempt at a silent coup with Hillary didn't work and so you whine. Whiners never lead they just cry away.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
You loons have 85% of the media running cover for the criminals on the left and the ISIS terrorist that are the poster child of fascism on the right. You are the enemies of this country. Your attempt at a silent coup with Hillary didn't work and so you whine. Whiners never lead they just cry away.
Like I said you morons are stuck in a separate reality of you own cretinoid and keep digging deeper and deeper

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,263

NYC

#4 3 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, the Iranian evil Jihadist terrorists regime is supporting and arming its sponsored terrorist organizations all over the Middle East, including Hamas, Hezbollah and Quds in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Israel, Gaza, Afghanistan and Iraq among others that kill innocent civilians based on the Mozlem Brotherhood agenda of death and destruction to America, Israel and the Sunnis in the Middle East led by Egypt and Saud Arabia as well as Jews and Christians. President Trump is right to differential the terrorist regime of Khomeini which oppress the Iranian people which is forced to engage with Jihadi war by the Jihadist regime of Khomeini. Why would anti-Semitic liberal Jewish Elite liberal Democrats leader Diane Feinstein and communist Bernie Sander try to prevent sanctions of the Iranian regime as 95 Senators supported while they prove their hatred to Israel and supporting its worst enemy that seek new holocaust of the Jews? President Trump support the Iranian people and pray for the victims of the terrorist attack while he is right to criticize the evil Iranian terrorist regime.
