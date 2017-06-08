Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite James Comey's damning testimony
There are 34 comments on the GlobalNews story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite James Comey's damning testimony. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
The FBI chief he fired called the president a liar, but the response from many Republicans was a collective shrug. The GOP still needs Donald Trump if it has any hope of accomplishing its legislative agenda and winning elections, and it's going to take more than James Comey 's testimony to shake them.
#1 11 hrs ago
Why even Fox "News" didn’t really defend tRump against Comey’s testimony
The typo-ridden Kasowitz (tRumps lawyer) letter was widely panned even on Fox News.
“I don't think it resonated with any of us, even those who wish the president well,” said Andrew Napolitano, a tRump ally, on a panel immediately following the hearing.
Meghan McCain added that this was further evidence that Trump needed to “clean house with his team, especially everyone in his communications department.”
“They have got to get some adults who know what they’re doing in the room,” she said.
Chris Wallace, who Fox "News" brands as a journalist, not a commentator, said he thought that Comey’s testimony was “very damaging to the president.”
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/...
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,484
Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
My yes, lets add to the swamp as Obama and Sillary did instead of drain it. Cue next straw man.
“Evolved hunter/gatherer”
Since: Jan 08
39,186
Location hidden
#3 11 hrs ago
Don't you just love the,art of writing headlines?
Damaging testomonyr?
Oh for sure, it was that alright.
The real question is, "to whom?".
Comey's testimony began by throwing Loretta Lynch under the big bus. She in turn immediately called her lawyer.
Donald Trump goes on TV and doubles down on his bets.
The odds are shifting ... fast.
I'm letting my bets ride too.
I'm adding a new one. Hillary takes Obama down with her.
#4 10 hrs ago
The only things "damning" about Comey's testimony is he showed himself as a subversive, which after over a month of playing his little game, got him fired. Obama appointed Comey. Obama was and is a subversive Communist. Appointing a subversive, narcissistic, easily manipulated weakling and coward to such a post guaranteed nothing would ever be done about actual criminal actions by Obama's other operatives. Subsequent to the election of Trump, the use of Comey to undermine the Presidency then became Obama's focus. Comey plays the Democrats well by feeding them the weak, pansy attitudes they cherish in their law enforcement.
#5 10 hrs ago
By accusing Comey of perjury, an explosive accusation, particularly given that tRump proffers NO evidence, tRump is trying (and, if this morning’s headlines are any evidence, succeeding) in wresting the story back from Comey’s testimony.
A liar tries to replace the truth, which is hard.
A bullshitter tries to crowd out the truth, and that’s a lot easier.
tRump is a bullshitter.
#6 10 hrs ago
Yours is the same continued line continuously shown false over time. Your comrades were saying that Trump's assertion that Comey told him three times he was not under investigation was false, yet Comey had to confirm it in his testimony. Psychologically damaged personalities like Comey are akin to hypochondriacs. They ultimately expose their false and manipulative natures, which is why Trump fired him. Those unwilling to admit their duplicity in the falsehoods and criminality of the Democrat Communist leadership do the same. The history of Communists screams aloud of lies and subversion. You fools bring the troubles on yourselves.
#7 10 hrs ago
I think your speculation is very much off the mark.
Granted, This is a witch hunt and Comey is making it up as he goes along, but what everyone has to understand is the systematic effort by both parties to undermine the presidency. The FBI and Russia are both just choices for rationalizing an impeachment. Facts have nothing to do with it and the press is on board with this effort to impeach when Trump has yet to do much of anything as a president.
This is more of a time for Trump to be policing the politicians, and a blood letting among his Republican buddies would be very instructive, as long as it is legitimate. Drain the swamp already, just don't act like the filthy mobsters aren't going to fight back.....and don't act shocked like you weren't expecting so many to be mobsters.
Just don't pull a "Night of the Long Knives" Stick to due process.
#8 9 hrs ago
Every person regardless of political affiliation who says "doubles down" referring to some type of political maneuvering should be hanged.
#9 9 hrs ago
After the embarrassing testimony of Comey how could anybody back the Democratic which hunt? The big question is will Lynch throw Hillary, Bill and Barack under the bus?
#10 8 hrs ago
Democrats still don't get it, the people are now in charge. You know, the voters. We believe President Trump. We know Former Director Comey has no credibility, and the Democrats still think they are in charge. Huh uh.
#11 8 hrs ago
Comey is a liar, a weak minded Obama appointee who would do anything to keep his job and he proved it. He did it with the cover up at Lynches orders even though he knew it was wrong and yet somehow he is now trying cover his own butt for his failing of being a poor director who made bad choices. There isn't one shred of evidence that Russia and Trump where in colusion with the election or anything else and yet the Liberals are trying to fine anything by going after anyone with ties to Trump and Russia. What a bunch of sore losers and this will keep going on because the Liberals will lie, cheat and well do anything to put a slim ball Liberal back into the office.
#12 8 hrs ago
And Trump did. He not only added to the swamp, he increased the number of top predators to gobble up all of the small game.
In a matter of months, it will be interesting to see the top predators turn on each other. Epic battle of the unholy beasts will be a show stopper.
The unfortunate part is that the integrity of the country is being torn apart in the Frey.
#13 7 hrs ago
The most significant thing to come out of these endless investigations is that Democrats have finally found a new leader, and candidate for president: It's James Comey, who has the qualifications they like. He can be crooked as hell, and display an innocent high school demure. And he never has a direct answer for anything. He's a timid weakling which ObamaCrats like. And he's a bit stupid, which the women find adorable.
“Evolved hunter/gatherer”
Since: Jan 08
39,186
Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
When in Rome, do as ...
“Evolved hunter/gatherer”
Since: Jan 08
39,186
Location hidden
#15 6 hrs ago
Precisely.
“Evolved hunter/gatherer”
Since: Jan 08
39,186
Location hidden
#16 6 hrs ago
*chuckle*
#17 6 hrs ago
Just like Robert E. Lee, Trump still enjoys the support of right-wingers and their party!
#18 5 hrs ago
And once again the drug induced California Liberal blabber mouth talks BS!!! Go and stick your head back up you butt where it was from 2008 to Jan 2017 you jack booted thug.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,484
Location hidden
#19 5 hrs ago
Comey commits perjury again; admits HE leaked fake memos!
https://shofarblastblog.com/2017/06/08/comey-... ...
Jun 08, 2017 · Flip-Flop Comey commits perjury yet again in this devastating testimony. He admitted he did not follow proper channels or guidelines.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,791
Location hidden
#20 4 hrs ago
Don't bet the farm, buddy.
