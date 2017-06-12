Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller says president's pal
High-profile supporters of Donald Trump are turning on the man investigating Russian interference in the US election and possible collusion with the president's campaign - with one suggesting Mr Trump was considering "terminating" him. As special counsel Robert Mueller builds his legal team, Mr Trump's allies have begun raising questions about the former FBI director's impartiality, implying he cannot be trusted to lead the probe.
United States
#1 8 hrs ago
Oh, Lordy, please do.
Please President Trump, cast more doubts by firing another person investigating you and your goons.
It will go a long way to legitimizing your administration.
*Chuckle*
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,637
Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
There is no there there moron. What is their to investigate? Oh yes, Hillary, Lynch, Learner, Holder and Rice.
United States
#3 6 hrs ago
If there is no "there, there" then why all the paranoia?
Trump could have ended this long ago by letting the process go through the motions.
But his own words damn him. His behavior by firing people investigating him is also damning.
Had Obama behaved this way, you'd be all over condemning him, but Trump behaves like a dictator of a third world country and you praise him.
You believe everything he says with no evidence to back up his claims. And he goes out of his way to hide evidence such as not releasing his tax returns.
And if there is evidence that will point back to all the rest you have listed, then let the investigation continue.
Getting to the truth should be important to all concerned.
But is isn't important to those who are guilty.
#4 5 hrs ago
Just because this creature has surrounded himself with Democrat donors, and can't have an independent inquiry, that isn't any reason to fire him. Oh, and he is a kissing buddy of Pajama Boy Comey. Democrats are so slimey. Americans are watching, and taking notes, or are they memos?
United States
#5 5 hrs ago
The Democrats read "the Art of the Deal."
So blame Trump for teaching slimey tactics to the world so that he could make a few bucks on a book.
#6 5 hrs ago
If you can't beat'em fire'em
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,637
Location hidden
#7 5 hrs ago
Why should Trump end it. It is fabricated, manufactured news from the far left to bring down a sitting president. You know Treason.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,637
Location hidden
#8 5 hrs ago
Obama didn't fire anyone, no matter how many crimes they committed on his orders. Ask Lois Learner and Lynch.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,637
Location hidden
#9 5 hrs ago
You can be sure the establishment Republicans and elites of both parties are lining up to also put Trumps head on a platter. After all, who does Trump think he is, draining their swamp that they created.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,273
NYC
#10 3 hrs ago
Why would President Trump give liberal elite Mueller the tools to undermine its regime when there is zero proof of any wrongdoing by trump and his team? Undoubtedly, all signs shows that former FBI Chief James Comey is a serial leaker of top secrets to the New York Times and the Hillary Pay for Play Foundation of corruption and Iranian regime interests. Gingrich is right to distrust Jamey’s Comey good friend and secret companion Robert Mueller as another disguised Hillary guy who seeks a coup. Will Mueller go to Moscow hotel in Russia to meet personally, check and investigate the Russian prostitutes based on the Libel and fake Dossier that Comey supported? Clearly, US Congress became dysfunctional and stopped working for the American people under the pressure of the evil crooks of New York times-Hillary Clinton Foundation to keep investigation Russian Prostitutes until they find if they got any check from Trump for their favors. FBI under former Chief Mueller together with the same US Congress of pathetic losers never investigated Hillary Clinton selling to Russia and Iranian nukes 20% of US Uranium and 20,-000 centrifuges to enrich American uranium in Iranian nuke sites. Comey broke the laws by following Hillary role model of leaking top secrets to the New York Times and proved to be the biggest leaker of the Deep State that used by the Democratic party under Hillary to create bloodshed in a coup and push America to civil war. Evidently, liberal Jihadist and communist Democrats who hate America and looking for a violent coup against president Trump with their Black Lives matter private cop killer army will never stop their efforts to topple President Trump and take him out of power by all possible unlawful means, while the Jihadists are being incited with pictures beheaded head held by liberal Elite bloodshed leader Kathy Griffin during the Ramadan when killing is OK for the Democratic Party Jihadists. Not surprisingly, In the new New York Times, al Jazeera, CNN and the Iranian regime sponsored new show’ Shakespeare in the Park’, the Democrats anarchists are using pure violence to murder a president who looks like Trump while the show is used for incitement of ISIS and Black panther terrorists of America to get rid of President Trump in a brutal violent way.
“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”
Since: Jun 08
32,543
Location hidden
#11 3 hrs ago
STOP spamming the forum with the same posts. Keep it up and watch the magic.......
http://www.topix.com/forum/us/politics/TGVQGG...
Since: Mar 09
11,336
The Left Coast
|
#12 3 hrs ago
Obviously congress needs to appoint a special counsel to investigate the the special counsel.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,637
Location hidden
#13 2 hrs ago
They need now to appoint a special council to investigate Lynch, Rice, Learner, Hillary and Holder.
#14 1 hr ago
You are just pissed because your party couldn't figure out how to Impeach Obama for the 8 years.
Trump isn't draining a swamp, he is filling it with quicksand.
If Trump could just keep his mouth shut and his fingers off Twitter, he'd probably have a lot less drama in his life.
He operates like a middle schooler. That isn't Obama's fault.
He has cameras present for a weird Cabinet Love Fest. Yeah, Obama must have urged him to do that.
He tweets out crazy rants, again, how is that Obama's fault?
He hires family members for high ranking, made-up positions, how is this Obama's fault?
He profits from business from other countries. Unconstitutional, Obama, really?
He insults other world leaders who happen to be in democracies and lavishes praise on dictators, ugh, did Obamas tell him to do that?
At rallies and in debates, he asked Russia to Hack our country's data bases, when did Obama ask Trump to do this?
He hires Flynn. Oh, I guess Obama cautioning Trump not to do this was just too irresistible, so OK we can blame that on Obama underestimating Trump's overwhelming need to be oppositional in the face of common sense.
He will not release his tax returns after saying that he would once elected, Obama?
Enjoy your little drama boy. You voted for him.
#15 1 hr ago
I know he can fire Mueller, but it seems to me that he should have a legitimate reason. Otherwise, he makes himself look guilty. To me Mueller is a fair and honest man. One that will bring the truth out. This is probably why Trump would not want him.
#16 1 hr ago
Obama halted investigation of terrorist funding to placate the Iranians.
He obstructed justice and committed treason.
This calls for an INVESTIGATION.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,637
Location hidden
|
#17 34 min ago
Oh we knew how to impeach him, after all he gave many causes that qualified for the level of proof. He owned the Attorney General and FBI which would have provided the evidence necessary to qualify as high crimes and Misdemeanors.
