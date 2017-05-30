Trump may not block Comey testimony a...

Trump may not block Comey testimony at key public hearing

There are 10 comments on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from 19 hrs ago, titled Trump may not block Comey testimony at key public hearing.

By HOPE YEN and JULIE PACE Associated Press WASHINGTON - Days before a highly anticipated hearing, President Donald Trump appears unlikely to try and block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying, as a Senate panel pledged aggressive questioning into whether the president sought to obstruct a probe into his campaign's relationship with Russia. Comey, ousted last month amid the FBI investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia, is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 15 hrs ago
AP thinks they are soooo slick! First they say "will Trump block." Then, they say "Trump may not block." All this is said without any information actually suggesting that Trump had, or has any inclination to block. Psychologically, such a yellow journalistic approach is designed to implant negative assumptions. It is the same type of psychological tool used by Julius Streicher, who was hanged for such tomfoolery. Blaming Trump, Republicans and Russia for all their own improprieties and failures as murderous, genocidal human beings, the Democrat Communists in the AP network and media use the same exact template as Streicher used in blaming the Jews. No interruption in the slightest has occurred in any investigation, yet AP wants you to believe such is the hidden agenda of those dirty Republicans.

TRUMP 45

Baldwin, GA

#2 15 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
AP thinks they are soooo slick! First they say "will Trump block." Then, they say "Trump may not block." All this is said without any information actually suggesting that Trump had, or has any inclination to block. Psychologically, such a yellow journalistic approach is designed to implant negative assumptions. It is the same type of psychological tool used by Julius Streicher, who was hanged for such tomfoolery. Blaming Trump, Republicans and Russia for all their own improprieties and failures as murderous, genocidal human beings, the Democrat Communists in the AP network and media use the same exact template as Streicher used in blaming the Jews. No interruption in the slightest has occurred in any investigation, yet AP wants you to believe such is the hidden agenda of those dirty Republicans.
Absolutely true.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,293

Location hidden
#3 11 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
AP thinks they are soooo slick! First they say "will Trump block." Then, they say "Trump may not block." All this is said without any information actually suggesting that Trump had, or has any inclination to block. Psychologically, such a yellow journalistic approach is designed to implant negative assumptions. It is the same type of psychological tool used by Julius Streicher, who was hanged for such tomfoolery. Blaming Trump, Republicans and Russia for all their own improprieties and failures as murderous, genocidal human beings, the Democrat Communists in the AP network and media use the same exact template as Streicher used in blaming the Jews. No interruption in the slightest has occurred in any investigation, yet AP wants you to believe such is the hidden agenda of those dirty Republicans.
You are silly. You know they have lots of unnamed sources they always quote. Wink wink.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,337

Location hidden
#4 8 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
AP thinks they are soooo slick! First they say "will Trump block." Then, they say "Trump may not block." All this is said without any information actually suggesting that Trump had, or has any inclination to block. Psychologically, such a yellow journalistic approach is designed to implant negative assumptions. It is the same type of psychological tool used by Julius Streicher, who was hanged for such tomfoolery. Blaming Trump, Republicans and Russia for all their own improprieties and failures as murderous, genocidal human beings, the Democrat Communists in the AP network and media use the same exact template as Streicher used in blaming the Jews. No interruption in the slightest has occurred in any investigation, yet AP wants you to believe such is the hidden agenda of those dirty Republicans.
When will the great conservative majority that swept President Trump into office decide that enough is enough, and outlaw such fake news?

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,293

Location hidden
#5 5 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

When will the great conservative majority that swept President Trump into office decide that enough is enough, and outlaw such fake news?
You are daft or what. America swept President Trump into office because they were tired of a poor economy, reduction of income and no jobs. Well the DNC letting Hillary brow beat them into being Obama's third term helped.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#6 5 hrs ago
If Comey had anything to say, he would have said it a long time ago. And we pretty much know already about Comey's routine of non-committal answers.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#7 5 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

When will the great conservative majority that swept President Trump into office decide that enough is enough, and outlaw such fake news?
Ummm, I'd say when Trump stops saying it on twitter!
Trump sounds like a 12-year-old Juvenile Delinquent, with a mental problem, on twitter.
Oh sorry, Trump sounds like that ALL THE TIME...not just on twitter!

Say It Again...I WANT AN ELECTION DO-OVER!!!

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#8 5 hrs ago
The Trump Bunch is trying to get ANOTHER Loan on some of their property!
I hope somebody HONEST is guarding our U.S. Treasury!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,293

Location hidden
#9 4 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
<quoted text>

Ummm, I'd say when Trump stops saying it on twitter!
Trump sounds like a 12-year-old Juvenile Delinquent, with a mental problem, on twitter.
Oh sorry, Trump sounds like that ALL THE TIME...not just on twitter!

Say It Again...I WANT AN ELECTION DO-OVER!!!
. Millennials are 30 year old's going through mid life crisis.

FireFellow44

United States

#10 3 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
If Comey had anything to say, he would have said it a long time ago. And we pretty much know already about Comey's routine of non-committal answers.
Comedy is acting as he has always been taught..Just be a .. now old and gray and trying to stay relevant he is just a flip-flopping liar same as Donald Trump
