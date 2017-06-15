There are on the The Post-Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump blasts Mueller obstruction probe on Twitter. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

President Donald Trump complained on social media about the wide-ranging investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election as Robert Mueller appeared to widen his probe to include whether Trump tried to obstruct justice. "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people!" Trump wrote on Twitter, in a pair of messages that ended with a reference to his campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

