Trump blasts Mueller obstruction probe on Twitter
There are 15 comments on the The Post-Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump blasts Mueller obstruction probe on Twitter. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
President Donald Trump complained on social media about the wide-ranging investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election as Robert Mueller appeared to widen his probe to include whether Trump tried to obstruct justice. "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people!" Trump wrote on Twitter, in a pair of messages that ended with a reference to his campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,280
NYC
|
#1 14 hrs ago
The evil NY Times media of criminal elite Hillary Clinton is led by America and Israel haters Thomas Friedman, Frank Rich and Paul Krugman who are bunch of wicked anti-Semitic low life liars who are sponsored with the Iranian regime together with Al Jazeera, CNN, MSNBC and others who vowed to bring civil war and bloodshed to America. Sarah Palin is a great American leader Sarah Palin is right to bring the wicked NY Times which supports the bloody shows of president Trump and inciting rogue Jihadists and communists to use violence against the president and the GOP. Communist Bernie Sanders is anti-Semitic Democratic Party leader who educated the shooter about the ‘right to kill Republicans’. It is time to close the doors of the New York Times and CNN who proved to be enemies of the American people who seek bloodshed and coup in America. Mueller is wicked tool of the James Comey-Clinton-NY Times collusion with Deep State intelligence liberal Iranian traitors against America which seek violent coup that would kill millions of innocent Americans. Clearly, Mueller is colluded with the Hilary Clinton Foundation and the Hillary media of the NY Times and CNN, while he leaks like James Comey to the Washington Post in the Democratic Party violent war against president Trump and the GOP aiming at delegitimizing Trump and justify attempts by liberal communists and Jihadist terrorist of the Democratic party to take him out laying in an Ambulance bed. President Trump and AG sessions must realize the danger from Mueller and his liberal democratic lawyers who will search all over the globe for years to find something against Trump, including parking tickets in Zimbabwe that he did not pay. President Trump, Please Fire Mueller! Save America from the Trojan Horse of Mueller and his corrupt liberal Democratic lawyers from hell!
|
Since: Apr 09
21,689
Location hidden
|
#2 14 hrs ago
giggle
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,771
Location hidden
|
#3 13 hrs ago
There is no there there, but the loony left must keep the pot stirred. How else they going to get more shooters. They have been watching ISIS recruitment tapes.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,341
Location hidden
|
#5 11 hrs ago
With the White House and both Houses of Congress firmly in conservative hands, we are left to wonder who appointed Mueller to this investigation.
Why has the House and the Senate continued with their investigations into this fake news matter?
Meanwhile on the home front, it seems that everyone is happy with their new and improved health insurance plan, their lower taxes, and so many more opportunities for a good paying middle class job.
MAGA!
|
#6 11 hrs ago
Trump is gambling on populism to reform Washington but it won't work. He needs to get the law on his side. That WILL mean resolving the vigilante judge issue.
He'll never get what he wants because the Republicans aren't on his side. What is really required is the option to depose judges by public referendum. That way you can let the rinky-dink party lackeys dodge being blamed. It won't solve every problem. You still are contending with a two-house Congress where one of them is designed to be run by aristocrats, but we still can extract them. It just takes more time, by design.
|
#7 11 hrs ago
Oh, and your job training program still isn't going to work, Nepotist Donald. The corporations are going to hire and fire, leaving you with a lot of bills and no results. You need to make the corporations accountable for training people to meet their "presumed" arcane requirements....but we all know that they just want you to give up and cry..... Go home and let them move it all overseas because they hate you.
It's class warfare and it WILL come to civil war.
|
#8 11 hrs ago
There was no Russian collusion, and there is no Obstruction. Democrats cannot step out of the way, and let the President succeed or they will be out in the cold for a generation. Doesn't matter the President is succeeding without them. That is why they are dancing like chickens with their heads cut off. I love watching them dangling over a steep cliff.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,771
Location hidden
|
#9 11 hrs ago
Hitler, Hillary and Obama all had the same belief.
Big lie - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_lie
A big lie (German: große Lüge) is a propaganda technique. The expression was coined by Adolf Hitler, when he dictated his 1925 book Mein Kampf, about the use of a lie so "colossal" that no one would believe that someone ... than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.
|
#10 11 hrs ago
The Democrats do not have a viable program to offer. And all we've seen since the Day Trump won the election is obstruction from the Democrats, and the use of "Chaos" to influence public opinion. Organized chaos is the tool used by revolutionaries, which more often results in violence and the deaths of many people. Chaos is a prelude to the collapse of a nation. And the collapse of a nation results in hardship and suffering for most of the people. And the alternative is a harsh government, needed to restore order.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,771
Location hidden
|
#11 9 hrs ago
True enough, when all you have to offer is stupidity and failure, it does not lead to exuberance.
|
#12 8 hrs ago
When you have been caught in so many lies like the Democrats have of late, no one believes you any more. They can talk, and threaten, and Republicans, and those who voted for the President just laugh. They are showing their true colors, and they all look like the crazy man from the ball field. They won't win another election until after 2024.
|
Thornhill, Canada
|
#13 7 hrs ago
American political scenario is too complex. Some people keep fighting between Democrats and the Republicans, but the Elite, or the Establishment, are the same in both parties. They look after themselves.
The non-elected bodies such as Judiciary; FBI; CIA; Pentagon; and Media, which are privately owned, mostly by rich International Moguls, are much too strong and numerous. Worse yet; elected officials like Senators, and Congressmen, are mostly bought by special interests, such as big Multinational Corporations.
It looks that American people are not in a position to change anything; so you may as well be happy with the status quo, or keep pretending that it does matter whether you are the Republican, or the Democrat.
|
United States
|
#14 5 hrs ago
Hello Wal Mart shoppers.... Is that where you're workkng?
|
“Custer @ LBH - Ooops”
Since: Nov 07
15,896
|
#15 4 hrs ago
The demwits do not care if their lies are exposed. Wiki dumped vast numbers of Podesta emails during the campaign that would have immediately derailed ANY other bid for the WH. None of the Podesta emails' veracity was ever challenged by liberals. But because lying Hillary was so deeply entrenched in the Dems establishment, she thought she had the win sewn up until the morning of Nov 9th, when snowflakes coast to coast were shown weeping crocodile tears over the rejection of their queen.
So, disgruntled and shocked demwits secretly organized a resistance strike force to attack Trump, and his administration. But THIS force is even much fiercer than the blitzkrieg the Germans launched during WWII. This force consists of 1) The Deep State; 2) nearly the entire Democrat Party; 3) MSM and Hollywood liberal elites; & 4) establishment Republicans like John McCain.
These same demwits do not care if the Russia collusion investigation fails (as it's sure to do). They won't even care if a Special Council investigation into Trump's alleged obstruction in firing Jim Comey fails. These 4 entities have a master plan to destroy Trump, and they will continue to pile on one hoax after another, until their mission is complete.
But sooner or later, when none the hoaxes seem to be working at all, is when the violence begins on a much larger scale than what happened on that Alexandria baseball field.
Our only hope is that the same people that elected Mr Trump have been watching carefully to see exactly who it is that's disrupting progress in DC. The midterms in 2018 should be very interesting if they ARE watching. Because if justice is served, demwits lose more seats, making the R's a super majority, and stopping any further blocking of progress by Dems.
The bad news is that Dems could really explode, and go on a killing rampage.
|
United States
|
#16 3 hrs ago
"The investigation’s gotta turn up something, so they’ve moved from collusion to obstruction. And I want to reemphasize, you know, Sessions has recused himself, but if there’s anybody that really needs to it’s the special counsel himself, Robert Mueller, just based on public statements, how close he and Comey are, how BFF they are."
--- Rush Limbaugh, 15 June 2017
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:
Add your comments below
