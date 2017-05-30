Trump blasts London mayor and 'politicial correctness' after attack
There are 19 comments on the CTV story from 18 hrs ago, titled Trump blasts London mayor and 'politicial correctness' after attack. In it, CTV reports that:
President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized London's mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following the third deadly attack there in the past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to "stop being politically correct" and focus on "security for our people." In a series of tweets late Saturday and early Sunday responding to the attack, Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, took on gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London and the United Kingdom.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CTV.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Lunatics at MSNBC are claiming Trump is trying to provoke a terrorist attack, when any clear thinking observer can see that it is pervert spreading morons like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry actually inciting terrorist attacks with their sick indoctrination of young women with their blatant exhibitionism and displayed sexual depravity. In reaction to the slaughters these self-appointed representatives of American Cultural Marxist degeneration, Progressive elements on MSNBC once again project their own influences onto others.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,284
Location hidden
|
#2 17 hrs ago
Well, like you said, consider the source.
|
#3 15 hrs ago
Actually, Trump thinks he is trying to prevent an attack. But he is misguided and may unintentionally spur one because of his heated rhetoric and poorly thought out policies.
Bottom line, it is very hard to prevent hostile men who want to control the world through violent acts.
The planet is being terrorized by men from all walks of life.
They take up arms, knive and bombs and take out their frustrations about their own failures on others.
Trump's words do not help. They just fan the flames.
|
#4 15 hrs ago
How many more innocent people have to die in the name of radical, liberal globalism?
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
The time is NOW to ban all immigrants from known terrorist states. The citizens of western nations are MORE IMPORTANT THE GLOBALISM.
|
#5 15 hrs ago
THAN GLOBALISM.
The radical leftists are responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people! THEY MUST BE HELD TO ACCOUNT FOR THEIR CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT AND WRECKLESS POLICIES!
|
#6 13 hrs ago
President Trump is right again!
|
#7 12 hrs ago
Evidently, ISIS caliphate that was started in 2011 in Iraq after Obama and Hillary Clinton pulled US troops out of Iraq abruptly and recklessly while leaving US tanks, artillery, missiles and Humvees to ISIS terrorists including oil fields and billions of dollars to become the new Caliphate in area larger than Great Britain and along the borders of Israel. ISIS Caliphate expanded rapidly all over the world including Africa, Asia and America with the secret military support of Obama and Hillary. Now, now only President Trump and Secretary of Defense Mad Dog James Mattis have the will and the guts to destroy ISIS caliphate using US military and Kurds on the ground war in Raqqa. May the Lord help President Trump to defeat ISIS caliphate despite the liberal Democratic party war against Trump while Obama and Hillary secretly supports ISIS caliphate with the Democratic party for their votes. May the Lord save America from the traitorous Democrats that support the enemies of America against the American people. ISIS thugs are connected to the ISIS Caliphate through Face Book and Google while they making money and destroying the security of the civilized world. Time to stop the support of ISIS by Google and Facebook who give them the tool to recruit madmen from all over the world to commit their crimes against Humanity.
|
#8 12 hrs ago
You don't know what Trump said. In the little bubble where you live, you actually think people can't see your weakness.
Trump criticized political correctness, which would immediately tell people they should not be concerned. Hell, Trump didn't even mention the ass making that statement was a Muslim.
|
#9 6 hrs ago
Stop blaming the messengers. Those women would not be displaying their crochet needlework if young men were not coughing up the buckazoids for it.
|
#10 6 hrs ago
Trump's words don't suppress or fan any flames. ISIS exists because people in that part of the world refuse to get involved. I can't say as I blame them. Every cluck who claims to be a leader has some wild personal ambition driving them.....not very different from this country though. I guess they're just more convinced that they won't profit from riding that bandwagon.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,337
Location hidden
|
#11 4 hrs ago
I can fully understand your thinking. These terrorist attacks are being driven by these damn women showing off their semi-nude bodies and their perverted sexuality.
When will the vast conservative wave that brought us the greatest president in history decide that our only hope is to outlaw such graphic displays?
It's well past time that these morally corrupt harlots dress and act the way that our God intended. A good start would be for all the brave women on Fox News to begin wearing a Habib while on display.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,317
The Left Coast
|
#12 4 hrs ago
Good one, and the men can start dating goats and camels.
|
#13 3 hrs ago
Are the fellas on the ranches in Texas tired of sheep?
|
Since: Oct 14
1,337
Location hidden
|
#14 3 hrs ago
Trout Boy is from Kentucky - He's been dating goats and other farm critters since his momma told him all about puberty!
|
#15 2 hrs ago
Sheep herders were killed out by real cowboys years ago. You will have to come to Indiana for sheep.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,284
Location hidden
|
#16 2 hrs ago
We had the most attacks on US soil with Obama and all he did was kiss their ass. Maybe they respect leaders and men more.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,284
Location hidden
|
#17 2 hrs ago
Careful, you'll make your gerbil blush.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,284
Location hidden
|
#18 1 hr ago
I am sure that the population being about 70% illiterate makes it easier to tell the population of these countries what to think, almost like living in California.
|
#19 1 hr ago
Lie,
There were absolutely no foreign terrorist attacks in the United States during the Barack Obama presidency.
The lone wolf terrorist attacks we did have whether conducted by Muslims or Christians were committed by American citizens.
The most grizzly being the Massacres' in the Connecticut elementary school, Aurora, Colorado theatre and Charleston, South Carolina and the Pulse night club in Orlando
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,539,531
|Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O...
|2 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|521
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|271,627
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|5 min
|inbred Genius
|61
|Trump Paris decision
|7 min
|inbred Genius
|230
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|11 min
|Retribution
|40
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|14 min
|inbred Genius
|10
|Kathy Griffin
|43 min
|Marla Mapples
|349
|Alec Baldwin defends Griffin: 'F--k them all'
|1 hr
|INFIDEL
|41
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC