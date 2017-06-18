There are on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from 17 hrs ago, titled Trump attorney says president not under investigation. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

A member of the president's outside legal team said Sunday that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a "witch hunt." Appearing on a series of morning news programs, attorney Jay Sekulow repeatedly stressed that "the president has not been and is not under investigation."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.