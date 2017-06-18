Trump attorney says president not under investigation
A member of the president's outside legal team said Sunday that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a "witch hunt." Appearing on a series of morning news programs, attorney Jay Sekulow repeatedly stressed that "the president has not been and is not under investigation."
#1 13 hrs ago
Of course President Trump isn't being investigated. There is nothing there there. The Democrats lie about anything, and everything. They are like vultures.
#2 9 hrs ago
Trump, himself, is the one who made the Claim, NOT Democrats! And, Trump put it in writing, on twitter!
What's wrong with you TRUMP-Supporters that makes ALL of you lie, constantly, just like Trump, does?
What Mental Abnormality do ALL of you have, and did you contract it at a Trump Rally, and why do ONLY TEAbaggers have it?
Maybe, we should quarantine all you Trump-Supporters, and Trump, HIMSELF, until we get the answers to all these questions, and determine whether, or not, you People are a Mental Health Danger to the rest of America, and her Mentally Healthy People, since it's obvious that you People, and Trump, are NOT Mentally Healthy!
MY GOD, I HOPE IT'S NOT CONTAGIOUS, whatever is wrong with you People, AND TRUMP!
#4 8 hrs ago
Trump is being investigated in as much as they are conducting the Russian investigation with extreme prejudice against him. He's just being a jerk and jabbering into Twitter while Congress has finally attempted to respect his job and not publicize every discovery in triplicate.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,826
Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
This is still part of their hoax about the Russians. They will use the special investigation to drag faux doubt about Trump for their lying fake news outlets to publish until the 2018 election. They left has no program, no platform and no sense. They live on their lies, promise of freebies and the stupidity of their base.
#6 6 hrs ago
The real questions that need to be answered are, "Why is Hillary Clinton not being prosecuted?", "Why are the democrats not being investigated?", "There were many crimes committed associated with the democrats and the main stream medi will not talk about. Why?", "DNC interfered in the elections by sabotaging Bernie Sanders run for president and then paid him off with big money to keep quiet and support Hillary. What happened with all those Bernie Sanders supporters who swore 'Never Hillary?'".
What is standing out ever more obviously is the diversion and distraction away from the murder of DNC employee Seth Rich who was the source of e-mail leaks to Wikileaks about Democrat involvement in election manipulation to sabotage Bernie Sander's campaign.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,826
Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
Quit wasting oxygen.
Since: Oct 14
1,348
Location hidden
#8 5 hrs ago
You should be asking these questions to those in charge. Perhaps the Republican President, or Republican Leader of the House, or who knows, maybe the Republican Leader of the Senate.
The people running the government don't seem to be as upset about this as you are, so why don't you confront them and then get back to us with their excuses.
Since: May 17
356
United States
#9 4 hrs ago
You must have meant "my gawd"
#10 3 hrs ago
So you can assume Trump is guilty of everything, but no one can assume he is not guilty?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,826
Location hidden
#11 3 hrs ago
Maybe you could tell us why Obama and Lynch did not move to file charges. Oh wait, they were her Bosses.
Thornhill, Canada
#12 2 hrs ago
You base your questions on the wrong assumptions.
You assume that people, who are elected, are running the government. This does not look so. Unelected people such as Judiciary; FBI; CIA, Media, and similar seem to be in charge. These are the Establishment, who have permanent positions, and they want those, who listen to them, to run the government. Bushes, Clintons, Obama were playing with the Establishment, so they were not criticized by the Media all the time; and they were not accused of something, all the time.
The Establishment scratches each other’s back, and therefore their insiders are not investigated.
.
Since: Oct 14
1,348
Location hidden
#13 2 hrs ago
Pssst, Obama and Lynch aren't in charge any more.
You're Welcome!
Since: Oct 14
1,348
Location hidden
#14 2 hrs ago
So do you think NBC did a fair job with your interview Mr. Jones?
#15 2 hrs ago
While that DNC corruption was reprehensible it is not, in fact, criminal. You don't know anything. Not the first thing.
It's great that the white, working class gullibly supported Ill Duce Trump so he could drain the swamp of Goldman types and also be so pro coal miner, and then have two of the first things done wind up being:
1. About seven ex Goldman employees in the upper reaches of the Ill Duce Trump Administration.
2. A proposed budget which would totally eliminate the Appalachian Redevelopment Authority.
But ya'll got your racist dog whistles. That's all that matters. You don't need health care or environmental protections or a social safety net.
#16 1 hr ago
If they go after President Trump Hillary should swing from the same tree.
Since: May 08
26,980
Deltona Fla
#17 1 hr ago
Trump's attorney thinks the investigation that Trump is not under is a witch hunt and thinks the investigation that Trump is not under should be stopped immediately.
#18 1 hr ago
ROFL
Building a case for doubt of Loser Donald Trump doesn't appear to be necessary. The general public in the United States are all but ready to take pitch forks to the white house gates to evict Loser Donald Trump
The Rasmussen poll of Faux Snooze loyalists of 50% is pretty much negated by the Gallup poll results.
Trump Approval 36%
Trump Disapproval 59%
http://www.gallup.com/poll/201617/gallup-dail ...
He should be wishing the investigation is completed and comes up exonerating him. Maybe then he could gain some support. Presently the illegitimate president is held with the same contempt as the Grinch who stole Christmas
#19 1 hr ago
That mope was a shameless liar, stuttering through the entire interview. If he's the president's lead attorney, Loser Donald Trump is as good as hung. So far Trump's legal advice seems to be half rehabilitated real estate attorneys and the usual cascade of Eastern ambulance chasers.
It says enough that their preparation of Executive Orders and documents to appeal federal court rulings have been a complete disaster. It's bound to be a disappointing presidency for the King buffoon in the oval office
#20 1 hr ago
The only individuals who gives a flying f**k about Hillary are base intellectually inept Republicans. She's a failure you guy continue to cling too
|
Since: May 08
26,980
Deltona Fla
|
#21 1 hr ago
I saw him on Chuck Todd and Chris Wallace. Wallace got annoyed with the BS and tore his butt up.
|
