Trump Administration Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Order

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its temporary ban on travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries, arguing that it would make the United States safer. The U.S. Justice Department filed emergency applications before the high court late on June 1, arguing that an appeals court in Virginia made several mistakes in ruling against the Trump executive order.

