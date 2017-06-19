Trey Gowdy: Oversight Committee won't...

Trey Gowdy: Oversight Committee won't investigate Russian interference in election

There are 5 comments on the Post and Courier story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trey Gowdy: Oversight Committee won't investigate Russian interference in election. In it, Post and Courier reports that:

The new chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he does not plan to investigate Russia's meddling in the 2016 election or questions of whether President Donald Trump obstructed the federal investigation into it. Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said Friday he does not want the oversight panel to interfere with investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and other congressional committees.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
Good idea. Let the autistics sit in their corner with their household junk toys and be left alone ALL CAMPAIGN SEASON. Nothing explains it better.

RustyS

The Left Coast

#2 7 hrs ago
You can never have enough investigations, unless they involve the Clinton Family Russian involvement.

Oneryders Daughter

Ellicott City, MD

#3 6 hrs ago
He knows Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, and James Comey are innocent

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
Oneryders Daughter wrote:
He knows Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, and James Comey are innocent
CNN deletes, retracts story linking Trump and Russia...

That is not what the story is about moonbeam. They are all guilty of committing felonies.

Oneryders Daughter

Ellicott City, MD

#5 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>CNN deletes, retracts story linking Trump and Russia...

That is not what the story is about moonbeam. They are all guilty of committing felonies.
Congress is letting them go free. Shame on Congress!

