Trey Gowdy: Oversight Committee won't investigate Russian interference in election
There are 5 comments on the Post and Courier story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trey Gowdy: Oversight Committee won't investigate Russian interference in election. In it, Post and Courier reports that:
The new chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he does not plan to investigate Russia's meddling in the 2016 election or questions of whether President Donald Trump obstructed the federal investigation into it. Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said Friday he does not want the oversight panel to interfere with investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and other congressional committees.
#1 8 hrs ago
Good idea. Let the autistics sit in their corner with their household junk toys and be left alone ALL CAMPAIGN SEASON. Nothing explains it better.
Since: Mar 09
11,358
The Left Coast
#2 7 hrs ago
You can never have enough investigations, unless they involve the Clinton Family Russian involvement.
#3 6 hrs ago
He knows Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, and James Comey are innocent
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
3,014
Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
CNN deletes, retracts story linking Trump and Russia...
That is not what the story is about moonbeam. They are all guilty of committing felonies.
#5 6 hrs ago
Congress is letting them go free. Shame on Congress!
