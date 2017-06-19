There are on the Post and Courier story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trey Gowdy: Oversight Committee won't investigate Russian interference in election. In it, Post and Courier reports that:

The new chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he does not plan to investigate Russia's meddling in the 2016 election or questions of whether President Donald Trump obstructed the federal investigation into it. Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said Friday he does not want the oversight panel to interfere with investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and other congressional committees.

