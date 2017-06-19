Toronto-born son of Russian spies win...

Toronto-born son of Russian spies wins fight to regain Canadian citizenship

The Toronto-born son of Russian spies has won a court battle to regain his Canadian citizenship after it was revoked by Ottawa. The long-awaited Federal Court of Appeal decision in Alexander Vavilov's favour is the latest twist in an intriguing espionage saga that spans continents and cultures.

