Toronto-born son of Russian spies wins fight to regain Canadian citizenship
The Toronto-born son of Russian spies has won a court battle to regain his Canadian citizenship after it was revoked by Ottawa. The long-awaited Federal Court of Appeal decision in Alexander Vavilov's favour is the latest twist in an intriguing espionage saga that spans continents and cultures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 min
|inbred Genius
|6,847
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|2 min
|Frogface Kate
|15
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|PolarisPutz
|274,445
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,548,153
|GOP victory lap after Georgia election win will...
|4 min
|inbred Genius
|90
|Trump's bright idea: a solar wall at the US-Mex...
|4 min
|TinPesos
|10
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|6 min
|Frogface Kate
|10
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|1 hr
|ardith
|497
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|5 hr
|spud
|192
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC