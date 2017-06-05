There are on the Penticton Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled To-do list new Democratic congressman faces. In it, Penticton Herald reports that:

The liberal California Democrat who easily captured a vacant U.S. House seat in Southern California on Tuesday goes to a Republican-controlled Congress with little interest in his campaign trail talk of debt-free college, fighting climate change and enacting universal health coverage. With his victory over fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in the 34th Congressional District, Gomez replaces another Hispanic Democrat who held the seat for years, Xavier Becerra, who stepped down after being appointed state attorney general.

