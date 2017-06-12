Three men arrested in deaths of two honor roll teens
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Julia
|273,103
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|7 min
|swampmudd
|394
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|12 min
|spud
|280
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Dr Guru
|241,440
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|25 min
|swampmudd
|98
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|27 min
|Rosco P Coaltrain
|5
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|29 min
|swampmudd
|5,350
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|40 min
|No Surprize
|1,545,564
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|8 hr
|slick willie expl...
|58
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|8 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|333
|
