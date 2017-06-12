Three men arrested in deaths of two honor roll teens

Bodies found on doomed destroyer: Divers recover some of the Navy's seven missing sailors who were TRAPPED in wreck of USS Fitzgerald after it hit cargo ship - as crash is treated as 'negligence' Frat boys are SPARED jail over alcohol-fueled party that ended with a 19-year-old student being run over and killed by a fire truck when she fell asleep outside fire house Whole Foods employees fear layoffs, drones and loss of their laid-back corporate culture after Amazon's $13.7bn buyout Ronan Farrow posts an early Father's Day dig at Woody Allen on Twitter after OpenTable suggested they book a restaurant Beyonce 'gives birth to her twins': 'Thrilled' singer and her husband Jay-Z 'welcomed babies at LA hospital earlier this week' Unaired footage shows Megyn Kelly asking Vladimir Putin about how he has returned 'dignity' to Russia and whether his 17-year reign has taken a 'personal toll' The ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.