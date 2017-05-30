Thousands turn out in Big Apple for annual Celebrate Israel parade
Elected officials joined thousands of marchers in a sea of blue and white flags along New York City's Fifth Avenue for the annual Celebrate Israel parade. Participants ranging from school-age children to adults came out Sunday under overcast skies for the event.
