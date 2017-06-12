The Latest: US Navy says bodies of sa...

The Latest: US Navy says bodies of sailors found on ship

There are 6 comments on the KRGV story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Latest: US Navy says bodies of sailors found on ship. In it, KRGV reports that:

U.S. military personnel prepare to transfer an injured on board USS Fitzgerald, off Izu Peninsula, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The Japan coast guard said ... .

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 3 hrs ago
I hate it when they lose things.

Just looking at the pics. The port side of the bow of the cargo ship got crunched while the Fitzgerald was hit mid-ship. If it were a civilian road accident, it would seem the cargo ship was likely at fault. Still, we're talking about a maneuverable military ship with advanced radar. There seems to have been a string of screw ups for this to even remotely possible of happening. The Pacific is a big ocean.
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 3 hrs ago
What's this ship's new nickname? The USS T-bone?
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 3 hrs ago
BTW - I served on the USS Belcrash..(Belknap) Wasn't there for the action but please don't bother trying to shame me. It's all already history.
trollin and rollin

Jacksonville, AR

#4 3 hrs ago
Hilarious story. Couldn't happen to nicer people. Crying families tonight...
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#5 2 hrs ago
Every one of these servicemen was someone's husband, father or brother. What the hell is wrong with you mental defectives?
anonymous

New York, NY

#6 2 hrs ago
Hostis Publicus wrote:
Every one of these servicemen was someone's husband, father or brother. What the hell is wrong with you mental defectives?
What's wrong is that you don't get it. Right now everyone onboard that ship wants to go home. It ain't that easy.

Just remember these things when you want your Congressman to get into yet another empty whizzing contest over the other party when they should have been earning votes instead.
Chicago, IL

